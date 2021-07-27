Police activity at Stroudsburg High School

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Eyewitness News is at Stroudsburg High School where there is local and state police activity.

Stroud Area Regional Police has confirmed that Stroudsburg High School was placed on lockdown as precaution for an incident “not related to active shooter”.

Police say a short time later, someone called 911 saying there is an active shooter in the school.





Police enacted a county-wide protocol for an active shooter, regional police stated. They secured and searched the building and no active shooter was found.

Eyewitness News was told that the kids will be released to go home shortly.