LONG POND, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A health and wellness organization in the Poconos is bringing some holiday cheer this weekend all part of its Winter Wonderland event.

Friday morning, officials from Pocono Organics showed Eyewitness News a preview of the fun and how they’re tying farming education into the mix.

Holiday cheer is the name of the game at Pocono Organics as it’s gearing up for its third annual Winter Wonderland at the farm on Saturday.

The joyful event will feature visits from Santa and Mrs. Claus, local business vendors, and educational activities, such as growing mushroom kits.

Jeanine Hofbauer, the corporate director of marketing at Pocono Organics, said “it’s really important to make sure that education is part of everything we do here at Pocono Organics and sharing that information with our community and teaching them how to do we things we do and do them to eat healthily.”

Pocono Organics is one of the largest regenerative organic certified farms in North America with more than 380 acres of farmland and indoor greenhouses.

Hofbauer says events like Winter Wonderland are a way to connect with the community and small business owners.

“Especially around the holiday season and beyond the holiday season, it is incredibly important to work with the community businesses because the money stays in the community, the money is a part of this community.”

Small business owner Diane Walker and her daughter Paloma Soledad set up their booth for the holiday event; featuring vintage-inspired pieces like this fabric apron made from grain sacks.

“Back in the 30s, the farmer would take their daughters and their wives to pick the fabric. The fabric was actually the grain sack and then they would make dresses and aprons,” said Soledad.

Soledad says ever since 2020 she’s seen an uptick in customers shopping small.

“I think the pandemic has really helped people.. Remind them of what is important in life and is embracing the small business.”

Pocono Organic’s Winter Wonderland at the farm kicks off Saturday starting at 10:30 a.m.

For more information about Pocono Organic’s Winter Wonderland at the Farm event head to their website here.