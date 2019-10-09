Pocono Manor Renovations

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A major renovation project is set for the Inn at Pocono Manor in Tobyhanna Township, Monroe County.

The Inn will stop operations on November 29th and be closed until 2022. The 204 rooms will be renovated. Pocono Lumina will be built behind the Inn featuring a nighttime excursion through the Enchanted Forest–the first of its kind in the United States. It is all part of the planned “Pocono Springs Project.”

Don Snyder, Pocono Manor General Manager explains “It has to go hand in hand because of the parking element involved and financial viability. It holds hands with the entertainment complex that they’re doing at Pocono Springs. It’s a natural fit and it will revitalize the Pocono Manor Inn.”

The stables, golf course and other amenities will remain open during the renovations and plans are in the works to relocate the 130 workers to other resorts in the area.