PNC Field to return to full capacity on June 1

MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — PNC Field will return to full capacity within the ballpark on June 1, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders announced Friday.

This comes after changes in state guidelines announced by Governor Tom Wolf on Tuesday.

“The change in state guidelines is great news for our fans,” stated John Adams, Team President of the RailRiders. “While certain protocols must remain in place, we know things are heading in the right direction and our staff is excited to welcome all of our fans back to PNC Field next month. We are hoping to help make everyone’s summer the best it can be with the fun that NEPA has been missing for too long.”

All masking guidlines will remain in place and will continue to enforce social distancing while entering and exiting the ballpark.

In addition, following MLB guidlines, the RailRiders will continue to utilize pod seating and maintain the 12-foot buffer zone around the dugouts.

Single game tickets for the remainder of the 2021 season will go on sale at 10 a.m. on May 21.