SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Get ready to play ball!

The field’s been groomed, the lines painted and soon the stands will be filled with thousands of baseball fans.

The Scranton Wilkes-Barre Railriders open the season Friday night at PNC field.

Marco says it’s a process to get the stadium game-day ready as preparations begin just weeks into the offseason, adding new features for fans to get involved in.

This year its sensory-safe suite continues to grow an addition that gives space for younger fans with autism or special needs.

Another new feature at the ballpark, an automated ball strike system, also known as ‘robot umps.’

For those who come for the game but want to leave with a full stomach, platters like the pulled- pork cheesesteak have been added to the menu.

Marketing manager Katherine Arata says they work year-round to get fans engaged, bringing back games like its PNC Legends Race.

The first family-fun game of the home opener is Pony Hop! Not just for kids, but for adults and of course champ.

And while the fans fill the seats to cheer on the players, it’s the experience of the game that brings it to life.

The Railriders open up against Buffalo Friday night.