Pittston man arrested for child pornography possession

PITTSTON CITY, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Pittston City man is behind bars after police say he was in possession of child pornography.

According to a report from Pittston City Police, 57-year-old Todd Thorne was taken into custody on Thursday after a tip to investigators led to conduct an investigation into alleged child pornography possession.

A search warrant was executed at Thornes residence on Mill Street and found he was in possession of multiple intimate images involving children.

Thorne was taken to the Luzerne County Prison in lieu of $25,000 bail.