Pittston Avenue closed for pipe repairs in Yatesville Borough

YATESVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State Route 2028, Pittston Avenue, is closed until further notice due to a failed pipe. Two detours were put into place for drivers for the duration of the project.

The detour will be as follows:

Driving toward Yatesville:

Drive North toward the Pittston Bypass

Turn left onto South Township Boulevard (Bypass)

Continue on the bypass for 1.2 miles

Turn right onto South Main Street

Continue on South Main Street for .3 miles

Turn right onto Yatesville Road and continue for 8 miles

The detour ends at the intersection of Yatesvill Road and Pittston Ave

Driving toward Pittston Township :

Turn left onto Yatesville Road

Continue on Yatesville Road for .8 miles

Turn left onto South Main Street

Continue on south Main Street for .3 miles

Turn lefor onto south Township Boulevard (Bypass)

Continue on the bypass for 1.2 miles

The detour ends at the intersection of the Pittston Bypass and Oak Street

Motorists can check road conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511pa.com.