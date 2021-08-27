Pittston Avenue closed for pipe repairs in Yatesville Borough

YATESVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State Route 2028, Pittston Avenue, is closed until further notice due to a failed pipe. Two detours were put into place for drivers for the duration of the project.

The detour will be as follows:

  • Driving toward Yatesville:
  • Drive North toward the Pittston Bypass
  • Turn left onto South Township Boulevard (Bypass)
  • Continue on the bypass for 1.2 miles
  • Turn right onto South Main Street
  • Continue on South Main Street for .3 miles
  • Turn right onto Yatesville Road and continue for 8 miles
  • The detour ends at the intersection of Yatesvill Road and Pittston Ave
  • Driving toward Pittston Township:
  • Turn left onto Yatesville Road
  • Continue on Yatesville Road for .8 miles
  • Turn left onto South Main Street
  • Continue on south Main Street for .3 miles
  • Turn lefor onto south Township Boulevard (Bypass)
  • Continue on the bypass for 1.2 miles
  • The detour ends at the intersection of the Pittston Bypass and Oak Street

Motorists can check road conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511pa.com.

