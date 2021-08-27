Pittston Avenue closed for pipe repairs in Yatesville Borough

YATESVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State Route 2028, Pittston Avenue, is closed until further notice due to a failed pipe. Two detours were put into place for drivers for the duration of the project.
The detour will be as follows:
- Driving toward Yatesville:
- Drive North toward the Pittston Bypass
- Turn left onto South Township Boulevard (Bypass)
- Continue on the bypass for 1.2 miles
- Turn right onto South Main Street
- Continue on South Main Street for .3 miles
- Turn right onto Yatesville Road and continue for 8 miles
- The detour ends at the intersection of Yatesvill Road and Pittston Ave
- Driving toward Pittston Township:
- Turn left onto Yatesville Road
- Continue on Yatesville Road for .8 miles
- Turn left onto South Main Street
- Continue on south Main Street for .3 miles
- Turn lefor onto south Township Boulevard (Bypass)
- Continue on the bypass for 1.2 miles
- The detour ends at the intersection of the Pittston Bypass and Oak Street
Motorists can check road conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511pa.com.