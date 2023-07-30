SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — What do you get when you combine a love of automobiles with one of northeastern Pennsylvania’s favorite foods? You get a Piston ‘n’ Pizza Car Show.

Some classic cars and their owners made their way today to “Vince the pizza prince” in south Scranton.

Souped-up sports mobiles and other vintage rides were on display. One man brought his orange-colored Mercury Tiffany, which is considered a premier cougar, for others to see.

It’s one of only several hundred made in the 1980s.

“You’ve got to remember in the ’80s, it was for luxury. It wasn’t for gas mileage. So, you know, this is a very luxurious type of car. It rides absolutely fantastic. But it’s tough to make right-hand turns with it,” said Stephen Salley of Waymart.

“You see everybody show up and just hanging out and having fun, and that’s really the whole idea, bring people together and just enjoy our cars,” said Vince Cianfichi, owner of Vince the Pizza Prince.

Two more Piston ‘n’ Pizza Car Shows are scheduled at this south Scranton business, one in August and another in September.