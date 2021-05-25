Piled up trash removed from Plymouth home, what’s next for the property

PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A home in Plymouth that had a backyard full of trash, has been cleaned up.





The backyard was cleaned up Tuesday morning by the borough. Neighbors are relieved, saying the stench was so bad they could not enjoy their own backyards.

Neighbors also credit Eyewitness News for bringing the situation to the attention of local officials.

Revathi Janaswamy will speak with the mayor about what’s next for the property on later editions of Eyewitness News.