Pike county car accident leaves two severely injured

PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- A car accident in Pike County Friday night left two people injured.

First arriving crews found two badly damaged vehicles with multiple severely injured patients.

Photos provided by the Bushkill Fire Company

Photos provided by the Bushkill Fire Company

Photos provided by the Bushkill Fire Company

Photos provided by the Bushkill Fire Company

Photos provided by the Bushkill Fire Company

Two medevacs were requested. Crew members worked to treat the injured while other crew members landed the two helicopters.

Crews declared the scene clear at 2:30 Saturday morning

Bushkill Volunteer Fire Company responded to the scene and were assisted by Bushkill Emergency Corps, Suburban EMS, Atlantic Air Ambulance, Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area, and Pennsylvania State Police.