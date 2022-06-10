EDWARDSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Edwardsville Pierogi Festival is a two day long event featuring food and non-food vendors, rides, games, live entertainment, a pierogi cookoff, and pierogi parade.

It all began back in June of 2014.

The event was first held on the main street of Edwardsville Borough and in 2017 moved to John Hopkins Park Edwardsville.

The Edwardsville hometown committee formed in 2013.

The committee’s goal is to improve quality of life for the citizens of Edwardsville Borough by sponsoring family friendly events like the pierogi festival throughout the year.

The festival kicks off at noon and will run until 10 tonight.

They will be open saturday from 10 am to 10 pm.

