LONG POND, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s an Earth Day celebration that brings volunteers together across four PA counties to get outside and ‘Pick up the Poconos’.

Celebrating and protecting our planet, the meaning behind a very special day at Pocono Organics.

Jeanine Hofbauer, the corporate director of marketing at Pocono Organics said “Earth Day really should be every day because we’re all about inspiring people and healing the earth here at Pocono Organics, so soil sustainability and things like that are really important to us. So we want to make sure the whole public is aware they can come and enjoy all we have here at the farm.”

The farm is one of several organizations taking part in the “Pick up the Poconos” spring-cleaning event.

The bi-annual litter pick-up day spans Monroe, Wayne, Pike, and Carbon counties, where more than 500 volunteers will be assigned to ‘pick up’ and clean the area.

Brianna Strunk with the Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau says the region-wide event continues to grow each year as locals are eager to take part.

“When you’re out there in nature for several hours picking up this litter, it really does ground and humble you and it’s a really nice way to give back and the volunteers feel that and that’s why they ask us to keep organizing this every year.”

This event is one of many ongoing litter-cleaning programs that have collected more than 30,000 bags of trash in an effort to raise awareness about litter and waste.

If you’re not able to get out and clean, Chief Jacqueline Bagu with the Monroe County waste authority says you can help by reporting acts of littering.

“You don’t necessarily need to see the person that dumped it. If you have that information, please call our office, that helps us tremendously. But if you see just a dump site, let us know too so that we can start the cleaning process, we can investigate it.”

The earth day celebration at Pocono Organics kicks off at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.

For other ways to contribute on Earth Day and beyond, head to the Waste Authorities’ website.