Pennsylvania Department of Education reinforces importance of vaccines for students

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Education Secretary Dr. Noe Ortega and Special Advisor Dr. David Volkman will visit Wilkes-Barre Area High School to encourage students and all eligible Pennsylvanians to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Wilkes-Barre Area School District is holding a COVID-19 vaccination clinic later that day.

PDE will also visit the Wilkes-Barre Area Career and Technical Center to meet and congratulate Health Occupation Students of America (HOSA) 2021 Virtual International Leadership Conference winner Victoria Thomas, a current senior at the school.

