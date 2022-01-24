PennDOT working to repair potholes despite cold conditions

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Winter weather, means new potholes.

Potholes are fixed all year round. Penndot officials say they are on top of pothole repairs despite winter weather worsening road conditions.

Penndot asks drivers to exercise patience when patchwork is underway. The temporary fix is cold mix asphalt. A more permanent solution won’t be seen until spring or early summer.

Penndot asks drivers to report potholes by calling 1-800-FIX-ROAD.

Eyewitness News spoke with drivers about different potholes problems they are seeing on the roads.

Reporter Julie Dunphy talks with city officials in Wilkes-Barre about the turnaround time from a report to a fix & how to determine what’s a city or state road on future editions of Eyewitness News.