PennDOT: vehicle restrictions on I-80 from I-79 to I-81 due to weather concerns

CLINTON AND LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Starting Monday evening at 10 p.m., vehicle restrictions will be put in place by PennDOT ahead of upcoming winter weather concerns.

With changing weather conditions in the forecast, slick or icy roads can cause hazards for drivers.

Tier 1 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan will effect Interstate 80 from Interstate 79 to Interstate 81.

Under PennDOT’s Tier 1 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways:

Tractors without trailers;

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers;

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers;

Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV;

Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers;

Recreational vehicles/motorhomes;

School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches not carrying chains or Alternate Traction Devices (ATD’s); and

Motorcycles.

Speed limits are also reduced to 45 m.p.h. for all vehicles while restrictions remain in place. Commercial vehicles that are not affected by the restrictions must stay in the right lane unless signs indicate otherwise.

Other Interstates in the commonwealth under these restrictions include: Interstate 70 from the Pennsylvania Turnpike (Interstate 76) to the Maryland state line, Pennsylvania Turnpike (Interstate 76) between the New Stanton and Breezewood interchanges, Interstate 83 and Interstate 99.