DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — As many are bracing for the winter storm that’s making its way to NEPA, PennDOT says it’s doing everything it can to prep the roads.

Officials tell Eyewitness News they’ve been laying down salt and antifreeze on major interstates and roadways, and have been tracking the storm to change its operations if necessary.

They say the number one priority is for people to stay home if possible. If you need to hit the roads, PennDOT says to give yourselves plenty of time, keep distance between your vehicle and a plow truck, and travel with an emergency kit containing blankets, non-perishable food, drinks, and batteries.

