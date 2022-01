EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT has lifted the speed limit restrictions on Interstate 80 and 81 that were imposed Thursday night.

In their release, PennDOT states that the restrictions on, I-84, and I-380 currently remain in place.

PennDOT is continuing to treat roadways in the area and will continue until roads are clear.

For the latest in road conditions, please head to 511PA.com