PennDOT releases vehicle restriction plan ahead of winter storm

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT has released an initial plan for vehicle restrictions on major Pennsylvania roadways ahead of the storm hitting over the weekend.

Due to the inclement weather, PennDOT has imposed the following restrictions.

Effective 5:00 AM on Saturday, vehicle restrictions are planned for the following roadways at Tier 1

PA Turnpike I-76 (Mainline) from New Stanton (Exit 75) to Breezewood (Exit 161).

Effective 5:00 AM on Saturday, vehicle restrictions are planned for the following roadways at Tier 3

Interstate 80 from I-79 to I-99; and

The entire length of I-99.

Effective 7:00 AM on Saturday vehicle restrictions are planned for the following roadways at Tier 1

I-81 from I-78 to I-80.

Effective 7:00 AM on Saturday vehicle restrictions are planned for the following roadways at Tier 3

I-80 from I-99 to the New Jersey border;

I-81 from I-80 to the New York border;

The entire length of I-84;

The entire length of I-180; and

I-380.

Effective 11 AM on Saturday, vehicle restrictions are planned for the following roadways at Tier 1

I-476 from I-78 to I-81.

The tier restriction guide is located below.

Image Courtesy: PennDOT

For the latest in road conditions, head to 511pa.com.