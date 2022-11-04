EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — As wintertime approaches, PennDOT is making sure they’re prepared for the upcoming season.

They’re experiencing worker shortages specifically when it comes to truck drivers. Officials say they have about 50 positions open.

The only requirement for the job is having a CDL license. They tell Eyewitness News they’re hoping to fill the spots as soon as possible.

