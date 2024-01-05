DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — With the winter storm moving into our region this weekend, PennDOT is working around the clock to prepare for the first possible significant snowfall of the season.

Penndot District 4 in Dunmore looks to be quiet outside Friday morning, but inside preparations are underway with all eyes on the roads ahead of this weekend’s winter storm.

Its Incident Command Center, also known as the ICC, gives workers like Rocco DiPietro a bird’s eye view as to what’s going on.

“Sometimes we see accidents as they happen, sometimes state police will call us and say, ‘Hey everybody, move everybody over to the left lane because the accidents in the right lane.’ we do that with the message boards.”

It’s the central location to distribute all information out to drivers and agencies.

Dipietros worked with PennDOT for over a decade, explaining that technology has improved the process of relaying any incidents.

“Went from one, sixteen-inch black and white TV to 33 cameras, 50 boards across the six counties.”

During winter storms like this one, officials like Gene Perry say communication and planning are key.

“It starts several days ahead of the storm. We’re communicating with our local weather outlets, and our neighboring counties, about what’s going on with them. Neighboring districts, even our neighboring states.”

Preps also taking place on the roads, as more than 200 trucks are set to anti-ice the roads with salt brine.

And as plows will be a constant sight on the roads this weekend, PennDOT wants to urge people to stay home. But if you do need to get behind the wheel, take it slow and have patience.