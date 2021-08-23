PennDOT lists roads affected by area flooding

(WBRE/WYOU) – PennDOT has released a list of roadways that are affected by flooding brought on by Tropical Storm Henri.

The following table was last updated by PennDOT at 9:00 a.m. :

County State Route/Exit/Mile Marker Township Beginning Intersection Ending Intersection Status Estimated Time of Reopening Wayne 296 South Canaan/Lake Township Tannery Road Easton Turnpike Closed 1:00:00 PM Lackawanna 2013 Clifton Township Bear Lake Rd West Plank Rd Closed 4:00:00 PM Lackawanna 4011 Glenburn Township 6 & 11 Ackerly Road Closed 8:00:00 AM Luzerne 2024 Jenkins Township Pittston Bypass Yatesville Rd. Closed 8:00:00 AM Wayne 3012/Advent Road Lake Township SR 191 Golf Park Drive Open 8:50:00 AM Wayne 3040/Avoy Road Lake Township Golf Park Drive Miller Road Open 8:50:00 AM Wayne 3004 Lake Township SR 3009 690 Closed only from SR 3009 to SR 690 10:00:00 AM

For the latest in road closures, head to 511pa.com.