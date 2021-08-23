PennDOT lists roads affected by area flooding

(WBRE/WYOU) – PennDOT has released a list of roadways that are affected by flooding brought on by Tropical Storm Henri.
The following table was last updated by PennDOT at 9:00 a.m. :
|County
|State Route/Exit/Mile Marker
|Township
|Beginning Intersection
|Ending Intersection
|Status
|Estimated Time of Reopening
|Wayne
|296
|South Canaan/Lake Township
|Tannery Road
|Easton Turnpike
|Closed
|1:00:00 PM
|Lackawanna
|2013
|Clifton Township
|Bear Lake Rd
|West Plank Rd
|Closed
|4:00:00 PM
|Lackawanna
|4011
|Glenburn Township
|6 & 11
|Ackerly Road
|Closed
|8:00:00 AM
|Luzerne
|2024
|Jenkins Township
|Pittston Bypass
|Yatesville Rd.
|Closed
|8:00:00 AM
|Wayne
|3012/Advent Road
|Lake Township
|SR 191
|Golf Park Drive
|Open
|8:50:00 AM
|Wayne
|3040/Avoy Road
|Lake Township
|Golf Park Drive
|Miller Road
|Open
|8:50:00 AM
|Wayne
|3004
|Lake Township
|SR 3009
|690
|Closed only from SR 3009 to SR 690
|10:00:00 AM
For the latest in road closures, head to 511pa.com.