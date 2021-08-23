PennDOT lists roads affected by area flooding

(WBRE/WYOU) – PennDOT has released a list of roadways that are affected by flooding brought on by Tropical Storm Henri.

The following table was last updated by PennDOT at 9:00 a.m. :

CountyState Route/Exit/Mile MarkerTownshipBeginning IntersectionEnding IntersectionStatusEstimated Time of Reopening
Wayne296South Canaan/Lake TownshipTannery RoadEaston TurnpikeClosed1:00:00 PM
Lackawanna 2013Clifton TownshipBear Lake RdWest Plank RdClosed4:00:00 PM
Lackawanna 4011Glenburn Township6 & 11Ackerly RoadClosed8:00:00 AM
Luzerne2024Jenkins TownshipPittston BypassYatesville Rd.Closed8:00:00 AM
Wayne3012/Advent RoadLake TownshipSR 191Golf Park DriveOpen8:50:00 AM
Wayne3040/Avoy RoadLake TownshipGolf Park DriveMiller RoadOpen8:50:00 AM
Wayne3004Lake TownshipSR 3009690Closed only from SR 3009 to SR 69010:00:00 AM

For the latest in road closures, head to 511pa.com.

