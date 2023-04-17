DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An annual spring safety campaign is underway, encouraging drivers to use extra caution in construction zones.

Getting ready to hit the road and buckling up is a daily routine for many Pennsylvanians.

With the start of construction season, PennDOT officials like Kaitlyn Drumheller want to make sure drivers are taking extra steps to keep themselves and road crews safe.

“Coming out of winter, where you really don’t see those work zones to now you’re getting to like the heavy construction season where you’re probably going to see them more on a daily basis to just remind drivers that you do have to drive safe in those.”

Monday marks the start of ‘National Work Zone Safety Awareness Week’, a campaign aimed to encourage safe driving through work zones.

“Slowing down and following the posted speed limit and never driving distracted through a work zone are the two most important things that we can offer the traveling public,” said PennDOT official Jonathan Eboli.

Penndot officials say since 1970, 90 employees in Pennsylvania lost their lives in work zones.

Teaming up with state police, one of the safety initiatives they’re using is ‘Operation Yellow Jacket’, a tactic where state police officers are hidden and placed throughout work zones.

Trooper Robert Urban, says, “The uniformed state police officer will be in that PennDOT vehicle, either running radar, looking for those vehicle infractions on the roadway, and then we have other marked units that’ll be down the road that’ll effectively make the traffic stop.”

Trooper Urban explains those infractions, such as distracted driving, speeding, and tailgating, could lead to a driver facing double the cost of fines and possibly losing their license.

Operation Yellow Jacket will run throughout the summer.

Penndot officials also want to remind drivers it’s state law to have their headlights on while driving through a work zone.