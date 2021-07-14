PennDOT hiring workers for winter road maintenance

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s the middle of summer, but PennDOT is looking for workers to help keep roads clear during the winter months.

The agency announcing today they need more than 100 people to drive trucks, repair vehicles and work the radios from September to next April in district four’s six county coverage area.

They say many of the jobs can become permanent.

“These positions are a great opportunity to work where you live, be a part of the PennDOT family while starting a carrier, and join our team to keep our roads safe and passable during the winter season,” said Jonathon Eboli, the assistant district executive for maintenance.

PennDOT will hold an open house at all of their district offices on August 17 to answer questions and help applicants.