PennDOT announces lane restrictions for Interstate-81 in Luzerne and Lackawanna Counties

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has released a schedule of expected restrictions for Interstate 81 starting Tuesday in Luzerne and Lackawanna Counties.

The below locations are slated for bridge inspections and will have restricted traffic patterns:

Exit 223 (New Milford/Lakeside) to Exit 217 (Harford) – August 31 to September 2 from 7:00 AM until 3:00 PM

Exit 170B (Bear Creek / Wilkes-Barre) to 175A (Pittston) – September 1 (South) and 2 (North) from 9:00 AM untill 3:00 PM

For the latest in road conditions, check 511pa.com .