WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Saturday afternoon in Luzerne County.

It happened just before 3 p.m. on South Wilkes-Barre Boulevard near the McDonalds.

Eyewitness News has reached out to Wilkes-Barre police for more information about the victim and what led to the crash, but we have not yet heard back.