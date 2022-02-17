Woman airlifted after being struck by vehicle in East Stroudsburg

EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A woman who was struck by a vehicle on Lincoln Street in East Stroudsburg has been taken to a hospital by helicopter, according to police.

According to Stroud Area Regional Police Department, a woman in her 60’s was struck by a car in the Walmart parking lot in the 300 block of Lincoln Street.

Police confirmed that the woman was transported to a hospital by helicopter.

This is a developing story and Eyewitness News will continue to update you as more information is released.