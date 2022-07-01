SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — This year marks the 10th anniversary of a popular music festival in Lackawanna County.

Peach Music Festival, which is held on Montage Mountain, runs for several days and is full of camping and of course concerts.

People from all over are flocking to Lackawanna county for the 10th annual Peach Music Festival. The festival draws folks in from across the country for four days of live music from more than 50 artists.

Along with music, there are plenty of food and craft vendors. Organizers and music lovers alike say they are happy to be back in this kind of atmosphere seeing new and old faces.

“The amazing power to bring people together and this weekend you have people that love music from all across the United States that are a big community, the Peach Music Festival is a community,” said Peach Music Festival Spokesperson, Ike Richman.

The Peach Music Festival was inspired by the Allman Brothers.

It runs through Sunday on montage mountain.