Parlor Beverages: New soda with hometown roots

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Four entrepreneurs are coming together to start their own soda brand in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

They brought their diverse backgrounds together for one purpose — creating an edgy root beer and lifestyle brand. Parlor Beverages is expected to hit the shelves in three months.

Nicole Rogers sat down with the founders to find out what the branding and flavors will entail and how this company focuses on inclusion, equality, and of course, root beer on later editions of Eyewitness News.

