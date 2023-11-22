WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Mayor George C. Brown has announced the City of Wilkes-Barre will be suspending the parking meter fees in Downtown Wilkes-Barre business district for the holiday season.

According to Mayor Brown, starting on Friday, November 24 at 8:00 a.m. through Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

Officials say the following road will be open to park on free of charge:

Union Street on the North

Franklin Street on the West

South Street on the South

Washington Street on the East

As noted by officials any area not listed above will still be charged a parking fee if parked there.

The release states they enabled wavering the fee to encourage residents and visitors to purchase holiday gifts at stores, enjoy dining at downtown restaurants, and attend events at entertainment venues.

Some events upcoming events:

Diamond City Partnership’s and the Greater Wyoming Valley’s Chamber of Commerce’s Holiday Market in Midtown Village on Saturday, November 25 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The City of Wilkes-Barre’s “Santa on the Square” event on Public Square is on Saturday, December 9 from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

For more information visit their Facebook page.