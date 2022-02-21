Pain at the pumps, gas prices surge in NEPA

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Elevated crude oil prices continue to push higher causing local residents to wince at the pumps.

The Pennsylvania average increased five cents last week to $3.72 per gallon. 87 cents higher than a year ago. The average in the Wilkes-Barre Scranton area sits at $3.74.

Gas prices have not been at this level since 2014 according to AAA.





Local drivers tell Eyewitness News they are frustrated, only filling up half tanks and scouring for the cheapest price.

Julie Dunphy talks to AAA about the cause and fears as it could continue to go up on later editions of Eyewitness News.