EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Congratulations to our PA live! team here at 28/22 News.

Saturday the undeniably dairy shake-off shook things up at the Pennsylvania Farm Show.

PA live! hosts, Rachel Malak and Chris Bohinski brought home second place at this year’s milkshake competition.

Their “Look What You Made Me Dough”, a nod to Pennsylvania-born Taylor Swift’s song “Look What You Made Me Do” was a chocolate chip cookie dough-based treat that wowed the crowd and judges alike.

Congrats again to Rachel and Chris on a job well done!