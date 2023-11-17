EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Get ready to pay more for water if you get it from Pennsylvania American Water.

The utility filed a rate adjustment request with the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission reflecting in $1 billion for water and wastewater system investments to be made through mid-2025.

In the rate-hike request filed on November 8 with the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission, the suggested increases for typical water bills include:

Residential: A 25% increase, raising the cost from $70.65 to $88.24 for 3,201 gallons a month.

Commercial: A 27% increase, elevating charges from $346.13 to $439.77 for 22,094 gallons a month.

Industrial: A 32% increase, escalating fees from $7,663.50 to $10,173.68 for 685,947 gallons a month.

If the company’s proposed rates are approved, the monthly water bill for the average residential customer would increase by approximately $17 dollars per month.