EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — On Wednesday, Pennsylvania American Water announced $17.5 million plans to repair and build multiple tanks across the commonwealth.
Pennsylvania American Water’s tank rehabilitation program for 2023 aims to inspect, sandblast, and repaint eight existing tanks to protect water quality and extend their service lives.
The tanks selected for the rehabilitation process will have the original paint striped from the tank and apply a new coating to prevent the steel from rusting, according to Pennsylvania American Water.
“Proactively maintaining and rehabilitating tanks where there are opportunities to do so provides cost benefits to our customers, and building new tanks helps provide additional capacity for community growth and system resiliency,” said Bruce Aiton, vice president of engineering at Pennsylvania American Water.
Pennsylvania American Water plans to install five tanks in the following communities to add more water storage in an effort to meet customer demand and provide more fire protection.
- Laurel Run Borough, Luzerne County – $1,000,000
- Roaring Brook Township, Lackawanna County – $6,500,000
- Kingston Township, Luzerne County – $100,000
- Walker Township, Schuylkill County – $432,000
- White Deer Township, Union County – $2,900,000
The company will also repaint and rehabilitate storage tanks in the following areas.
- Union Township, Washington County – $1,400,000
- Coolbaugh Township, Monroe County – $480,000
- Smith Township, Washington County – $625,000
- Fairview Township, York County – $585,000
- Coatesville City, Chester County – $1,000,000
- White Township, Indiana County – $320,000
- White Township, Indiana County – $1,200,000
- Swatara Township, Dauphin County – $1,000,000
Customers should not experience impacts on their water services during construction, according to Pennsylvania American Water.