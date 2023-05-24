EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — On Wednesday, Pennsylvania American Water announced $17.5 million plans to repair and build multiple tanks across the commonwealth.

Pennsylvania American Water’s tank rehabilitation program for 2023 aims to inspect, sandblast, and repaint eight existing tanks to protect water quality and extend their service lives.

The tanks selected for the rehabilitation process will have the original paint striped from the tank and apply a new coating to prevent the steel from rusting, according to Pennsylvania American Water.

“Proactively maintaining and rehabilitating tanks where there are opportunities to do so provides cost benefits to our customers, and building new tanks helps provide additional capacity for community growth and system resiliency,” said Bruce Aiton, vice president of engineering at Pennsylvania American Water.

Pennsylvania American Water plans to install five tanks in the following communities to add more water storage in an effort to meet customer demand and provide more fire protection.

Laurel Run Borough, Luzerne County – $1,000,000

Roaring Brook Township, Lackawanna County – $6,500,000

Kingston Township, Luzerne County – $100,000

Walker Township, Schuylkill County – $432,000

White Deer Township, Union County – $2,900,000

The company will also repaint and rehabilitate storage tanks in the following areas.

Union Township, Washington County – $1,400,000

Coolbaugh Township, Monroe County – $480,000

Smith Township, Washington County – $625,000

Fairview Township, York County – $585,000

Coatesville City, Chester County – $1,000,000

White Township, Indiana County – $320,000

White Township, Indiana County – $1,200,000

Swatara Township, Dauphin County – $1,000,000

Customers should not experience impacts on their water services during construction, according to Pennsylvania American Water.