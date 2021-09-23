Overnight flooding closes several roads across Pennsylvania

(WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT has advised of multiple road closures in Central and Northcentral Pennsylvania due to overnight rains flooding the area.

The following roads are currently closed, we will update this list with more information as it comes in.

Columbia

Route 4020 (Mount Pleasant Road / Green Creek Road) between Millertown Road and McWilliams Road in Mount Pleasant Township for downed utilities.

Lycoming

Route 2039 (Warrensville Road) between Route 2014 (East Third Street) and Four Mile Drive in Loyalsock Township for downed utilities.

(New) Route 44 between Mill Road in Washington Township, Lycoming County and Route 15 in Gregg Township, Union County for flooding. Detour will be Route 2001 (Elimsport Road) and Route 15.

Route 3004 (Valley Street / Jacks Hollow Road) between Route 654 (Nippenose Road) in Bastress Township and Route 654 (Euclid Avenue) in Duboistown Borough for downed utilities. (New) Route 4001 (Little Pine Creek Road) between Little Pine Camp Area Road in Cummings Township and English Run Road in Pine Township for flooding.

Snyder

Route 35 between Greenville Road and Flint Hill Road in Washington Township for flooding.

Route 3007 (Iron Bridge Road) between Route 3008 (Paxtonville Road) and Furnace Road in Franklin Township for flooding.

Tioga

Route 4017 (Holden Street / Holden Brook Road / Locey Creek Road) between Hammond Street and Read House Road in Osceola Township for flooding.

Union

Luzerne

SR 3009 (Church Road) is closed due to a downed tree in wires between Nuangola Road in Nuangola and Stairville Road in Rice Township, Luzerne County. The estimated time of reopening is 6:00 PM.

The roads will be closed for several hours while crews work the scenes.

For the latest in road conditions, drivers can head to 511pa.com.