Overcrowding at Hillside SPCA animal shelter

POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Since the pandemic, Hillside SPCA has been the only animal shelter still accepting animals.

Tricia Moyer-Mentzer, the Executive Director of Hillside SPCA, works close to seven days a week caring for the animals at Hillside SPCA. Her staff and her are also working longer days to keep up. Moyer-Mentzer says, “the reason everyone of us gets up in the morning is the faces that wait for us here at the shelter.”

She also mentioned someone even came from the Poconos to turn in a cat.

“It’s hard. Just because you don’t want to turn people away. And you can’t turn people away but financially it’s taken a toll on the shelter,” Moyer-Mentzer said.

The shelter operates strictly on donations, and everytime they take in an animal, they have to pay for spaying, neutering and vaccinations.

Moyer-Mentzer mentioned, “It’s going to be a big big burden on us to take care of all these animals that need surgeries so we’re hoping that people will continue to support us financially to take care of all these animals”.

The animal rescue has 200 to 250 cats and see even more dropped off than adopted, leaving them to fight a losing battle.

Despite the constant curve balls hillside faces, the team keeps on hopes of giving all of these pets forever homes one day.