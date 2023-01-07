MCADOO, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Merry Christmas to Orthodox Christians who are celebrating the holiday.

St. Mary’s Ukrainian Catholic Church of McAdoo is among the churches holding Christmas services.

Orthodox Christians observe Christmas on January 7 because it follows the Julian calendar.

“It’s one of the, you know, favorite feast for all of us. For kids and adults, because it’s joy, it’s happiness, it’s community, it’s about sharing, it’s about love,” said Reverend Roman Oliinyk.

Reverend Oliinyk says he will soon visit Ukraine to offer support for the war-torn country.