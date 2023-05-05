HERRICK TOWNSHIP, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One juvenile is dead after a police-involved shooting that took place in Bradford County.

According to a release from Pennsylvania State Police, officers were called to a wooded area in Herrick Township around 5:00 p.m. on Thursday for a male juvenile with a gun.

Upon arrival, police say that the suspect was given multiple orders to drop the weapon, which he did not comply with.

Officers claim the suspect presented themselves as an “immediate threat” and one officer opened fire, hitting the suspect.

The suspect was transported to Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital for treatment but later died from their injuries.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.