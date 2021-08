CASS TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One person is injured and two buildings have been heavily damaged from a crash in Schuylkill County.

The crash occurred around 6:30 Thursday morning on Sunbury Road (901) in Cass Township.

At least two buildings have sustained heavy damage to their fronts.

One person was confirmed injured as a result of the crash.

The section of road around Sunbury Road and Condor Lane is shut down while crews work the scene.