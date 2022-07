WYOMING, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One person was injured in a crash involving a motorcycle in Luzerne County.

The crash occurred around 8:40 a.m. on the 500 block of Wyoming Avenue in Wyoming.

Officials on scene tell Eyewitness News that the driver of the motorcycle was going at a high rate of speed when they lost control and crashed into another vehicle.

The driver was taken to the hospital by ambulance, their condition is unknown at this time.

There were no other injuries reported.