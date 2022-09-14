SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An early morning fire sent one person to the hospital Wednesday morning in the Electric City.

The fire broke out around 5:00 a.m. at an apartment building on the 500 block of Kennedy Street.

Fire officials on scene tell Eyewitness News that one man was in the apartment at the time of the fire. He was taken to the hospital for injuries.

The fire was contained to a single unit, no other residents were affected.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.