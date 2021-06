SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — One person was injured after a stabbing in Scranton Tuesday afternoon.

Police say one person was stabbed with a plastic comb on the 1100 block of Prospect Street in South Scranton. The victim suffered non life-threatening puncture wounds.

The suspects were staying at the home where the incident happened, police say two males are being searched for at this time.