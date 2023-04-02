LEIDY TOWNSHIP, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A woman is dead and two men were injured following a Utility Task Vehicle (UTV) crash in Clinton County according to state police.

Around 4:00 a.m. Saturday morning, officials say state police were sent to a UTV crash on Stewart Hill Road in Leidy Township.

Investigators say three people were riding a two-person UTV on Stewart Hill road when the driver went off the road and hit a tree.

State police said the UTV continued about 15 yards when it went down a steep embankment and hit another tree, the UTV then proceeded to roll over onto its roof.

The report states the driver, later identified as 38-year-old Preston Gaddis, and the passenger, later identified as 42-year-old Samuel Hoy, were ejected from the UTV and suffered suspected major injuries from the crash.

A third person straddling the center console during the crash was ejected from the UTV becoming partially pinned by the UTV when it rolled over according to the report.

Pennsylvania State Police said the third person straddling the center console was pronounced dead on the scene. She has been identified as 38-year-old Rachel Gaddis from Spring Mills.