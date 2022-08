NESCOPECK, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — At least one person is dead and multiple others are unaccounted for after a fire broke out at a home in Luzerne County.

The fire broke out around 2:30 a.m. Friday morning.

A police line has been set up on the 700 block of 1st Street, blocking off the scene.

Several fire crews are on scene alongside state police.

This is a developing story, we will have more information on it as it becomes available.