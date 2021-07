MADISON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash in Lackawanna County.

The crash happened on Madisonville Road in Madison Township just before 9 Thursday night.

State police say 34-year-old Thomas Reese of Scranton was killed when the motorcycle he was riding lost control and struck a utility pole.

Reese was pronounced dead at the scene.

State police say the victim was wearing a helmet and protective gear.