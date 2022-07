LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A deadly crash shut down the Casey Highway early Thursday morning in Lackawanna County.

It happened just after midnight on the eastbound lane between the Jermyn/Mayfield and Meredith Street/Carbondale exits.

State police say at least one person is dead in the wreck which involved two vehicles. There’s no word on any other injuries.

State police confirm that the highway is back open.

No further details have been released at this time.