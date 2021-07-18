One dead after motorcycle crash in Lycoming County

COGAN HOUSE TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Friday morning in Lycoming County.

The two-vehicle crash happened just before 7:30 a.m. on State Route 184 near Hunting Club Road in Cogan House Township.

Police said the victim, Richard Hafer, 28, of Trout Run, Lycoming County was riding west on State 184 when he collided with an SUV. Hafer died of his injuries.

The driver of the SUV, Arielle Williams, 25, of Trout Run, Lycoming County, had minor injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Police said Hafer was traveling west on State Route 184 when Williams turned east onto State Route 184 from Hunting Club Road.