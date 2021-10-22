One dead after motorcycle crash in Luzerne County

SLOCUM TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One man is dead and another is seriously injured after a motorcycle crash that took place in Luzerne County.

According to a release from Pennsylvania State Police, on Tuesday, October 19th, 23-year-old Christopher Malys struck 43-year-old Tedd Eldridge while making a turn on Nuangola Road.

Both drivers were taken to Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center for their injuries.

Eldridge succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday.

Malys was also in the hospital with serious injuries.