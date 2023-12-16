DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— According to the Lackawanna County Coroner, a 76-year-old man died in a fire Saturday afternoon.

A call came in around 12:55 p.m. about a garage fire along Bank and Pancoast Street in Dickson City, according to the Dickson City Fire Department.

When firefighters arrived, they found the man lying just outside the structure, officials say.

PSP Fire Marshall Unit is investigating the fire along with the Dickson City Fire and Police Departments.

28/22 News will keep you updated as more news becomes available to us.