JIM THORPE, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One person is dead after a fire broke out early Tuesday morning in Jim Thorpe.

Crews were called to the scene just before 1:00 a.m. on the 1400 block of Mauch Chunk Lane.

The fire chief says they arrived to find heavy fire through the front door and windows.

Officials say one person died inside and two other people had to be rescued from the roof. Three people were transported to the hospital for evaluation from smoke inhalation.

The fire was declared under control at 2:30 this morning.

A state police fire marshal is investigating the cause.