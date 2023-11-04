CATAWISSA, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A person is dead after an early Saturday morning fire in Columbia County.

Around 3:15 a.m. Saturday morning, officials say first responders were called to the 300 block of North Third Street, Catawissa, for the report of a structure fire with possible entrapment.

According to police, preliminary investigation indicates the fire started near a homemade electric bicycle; however, state police are still investigating to confirm that’s where it started.

Smoke from the fire activated the home’s smoke alarms which woke up the residents who tried to put out the fire with a fire extinguisher, according to Catawissa’s Chief of Police Joshua Laidacker.

First responders said residents evacuated the home upon their unsuccessful attempt, but one resident braved the flames in an attempt to use another fire extinguisher to suppress the flames. This resident was unable to escape the blaze according to the chief.

The Columbia County Coroner said his department was also called to assist with the investigation.